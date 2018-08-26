Photo: Stu Forster (Getty)

DeAndre Yedlin—just too old to be considered one of the American wonderkids, but still a promising youth—played a crucial role in Chelsea’s 2–1 victory over Newcastle Sunday, scoring the decisive goal in the 88th minute to punctuate a dominant Chelsea performance. Tragically, Yedlin plays for Newcastle.

It wasn’t all bad! Yedlin is very fast and very tough, and he made a tremendous play on his own team’s behalf in the 83rd minute, elbowing the shit out of Olivier Giroud and then firing a tight cross into the Chelsea box, where it was headed home by teammate Joselu, for the equalizer:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Sadly, that will not go down as the most memorable contribution from Yedlin on Sunday. Five minutes later, with the score still at a draw and Chelsea dominating possession, Marcos Alonso ripped a ball vaguely goalward, where it was deflected into the net by a flailing Yedlin:



And that was the game-winner. The late win keeps Chelsea perfect on the season, while poor, poor Newcastle are still hunting their first victory.

