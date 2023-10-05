Dearica Hamby files complaint against WNBA, Aces

WNBA player Dearica Hamby has filed a complaint against the WNBA and Las Vegas Aces, contending gender discrimination, multiple outlets reported.

She filed the complaint last week with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to The Washington Post, which reviewed the documents.

Hamby charges in the complaint that she was subject to an "abusive and hostile" work environment by the Aces and coach Becky Hammon after she told them she was pregnant. She also contends the WNBA did not adequately investigate her complaints.

The league wound up suspending Hammon in May for two games without pay and rescinding the Aces' first-round draft pick in 2025. At the time, Hammon denied Hamby was discriminated against for being pregnant.

Hamby, 29, was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks. She was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft, the league's Sixth Woman of the Year (2019, 2020), an All-Star in 2021 and 2022, and part of the Aces' championship team in 2022.

"The league conducted a thorough investigation of the allegations and levied appropriate discipline based on its findings," a WNBA spokesperson told The Post on Wednesday.

In the complaint, Hamby also alleges that Hammon criticized her for having a baby. Per The Post, Hamby charges that Hammon asked her if the pregnancy was planned, said the player was violating her contract by getting pregnant and accused her of not "taking precautions to not get pregnant."

Hamby is not the only player to criticize her team. Skylar Diggins-Smith also said that the Phoenix Mercury would not let her use practice facilities while on maternity leave.

—Field Level Media