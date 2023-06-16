 “I want that, I embrace that, I envision that, I expect that,” Sanders said about the state his team will be in Week 1. “Why wouldn’t I want that for our kids? They want to be seen, they want to be heard, they want the lights, they want the ‘ooohs’ and the ‘ahhhs.’

 “We don’t want no one in this locker room that ain’t like-minded,” Sanders added. “My players have to want that moment. They have to be ready to seize that moment and that opportunity.”

 The Colorado Buffaloes are either about to pull off one of the great upsets in college football history or get obliterated by a team that’s been disrespected since their lopsided loss to Georgia.

Sanders’ health has become a concern

However, the Buffaloes will have to face a different opponent during the offseason, as the state of their coach’s health has become a real concern. After already having several foot surgeries and two toes amputated, Sanders could possibly have his entire left foot amputated.

Doctors said that the circulation in Sanders’s ankle is just 66 percent of the blood pressure compared to the rest of his body, in a video posted by Thee Pregame Show.

 “You just have to understand what the risks are,” says Dr. Donald Jacobs. “Things can cascade.”

 “Well, I know what risks are. I only have eight toes. So, I’m pretty sure I understand,” Sanders replies.

 “He could lose the foot,” Jacobs adds. “It’s a risk.

Coach Prime Fighting Through The Pain - Exclusive Meeting With His Medical Team

 A forgotten football program that’s returned to the national conversation because of one man has found itself in a situation that demonstrates just how little games can mean in the grand scheme of things. The focus at Colorado can still be on improving their team, but the emphasis should be on making sure Deion Sanders is healthy.