Photo: Richard Heathcote (Getty Images)

Demarai Gray scored what turned out to be the winning goal in Leicester City’s first game since owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha tragically died in a helicopter crash outside of King Power stadium last Saturday. To celebrate, Gray took off his jersey to reveal a shirt honoring the late Thai owner. Every Leicester City player joined in on the celebrations, including goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel—who ran the entirety of the pitch to do so.

Unfortunately, the emotional moment had to be temporarily halted when the referee felt compelled to treat it like any other celebration and book Gray for removing his jersey.

The ref did show a brief moment of humanity in the clip—you can see it in his face that he was debating whether or not to do anything—but he still stuck to the bullshit and handed the card out anyways.

Thankfully, it wasn’t enough to sour the emotionally-charged day. Tears flowed throughout the stands and pitch from the warmups, where players wore shirts that read “Khun Vichai, you will be forever in our hearts,” to the moment of silence before the match and especially during the moments after the final whistle.

Advertisement

With all of that built up through well over 90 minutes, nothing was going to derail these celebrations—not even a stickler ref.