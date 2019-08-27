DeMarcus Cousins's Ex-Girlfriend Says He Told Her "I'm Gonna Make Sure I Put A Bullet Through Your Fucking Head"

Photo : Ezra Shaw ( Getty )

TMZ Sports has released video that allegedly reveals Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins on a phone call with his ex-girlfriend Christy West. According to court documents, the call happened last Friday. Cousins seems to ask West to allow their 7-year-old son to attend Cousins’s wedding, which took place this past Saturday.

“I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level,” the male voice says. “Can I have my son here?” When West says no, he responds, “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet through your fucking head.”

On August 26, West filed a petition for protection from abuse in Mobile (Alabama) County Court. This was how she characterized the incident with Cousins, as well as their past, in court documents:

West and Cousins have an extensive legal history dating back to 2013, which involved establishing paternity, child support, and visitation rights.

The Lakers have released a statement:

