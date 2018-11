Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Here’s a representative lowlight from the Raiders’ 20-6 loss to the Chargers today: QB Derek Carr, after a timeout to set up a crucial fourth-down play, throws the ball directly into the turf.



The only upside is that the play wasn’t going to work anyway.

The Raiders are now 1-8. Do people still want to be a part of this?