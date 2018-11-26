Photo: Rob Carr (Getty Images)

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon sacked Raiders QB Derek Carr on three consecutive offensive plays during Baltimore’s 34-17 win Sunday. That’s a rare accomplishment. Since 1982, only one other player has sacked the quarterback three straight times in one game: Colts defensive end Brad Scioli, who did it against ... Derek’s brother David Carr, the Houston Texans’ first QB, who was very good at getting sacked.

The two Carrs are truly in a category of their own:

Carr injured his ankle and had to have it taped after Judon’s first sack, which might have helped the Ravens defender get to him on the next two plays. Carr said he’d be fine for next week’s game against the Chiefs, but really, there should be no rush to get back. The 2-9 Raiders aren’t going anywhere but down.