Third-year linebacker Matthew Judon is a rising star who is on his way to making a name for himself as the next great member of the Baltimore Ravens’ defense. Today’s performance against the Raiders should certainly help that goal. While Baltimore’s defense wasn’t at its best, it still managed to get a bit of pressure on Oakland quarterback Derek Carr, resulting in three sacks. Not only did all three of those sacks come from Judon, but they came in three consecutive plays.



The only disappointing part about all of this is that Judon peaked too early with his defensive prowess. After forcing a strip-sack that led to a 36-year-old Terrell Suggs scoring a 43-yard touchdown, the other two hits seemed almost a bit routine. He should try saving the bigger plays for later so I can appreciate them better.