Derrick Henry gets his superpowers before December 21, uses infinite strength to humiliate defender

Derrick Henry throws aside Alexander Myres, a fully-grown pro athlete, like it was nothing. Photo : Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry just embarrassed another defensive back on national television.



It’s apparent that Henry’s superhuman abilities have activated before all Black people are supposedly set to receive their powers on December 21. The Tennessee running back obviously got superhuman strength, cause he’s been throwing professional athletes around all season.

Earlier this year it was Josh Norman of the Bills, now the Lions’ Alexander Myres has joined Henry’s hit list.

It’s still crazy that one grown man can throw another grown man around like a feather pillow, but Henry just continues to defy conventionality with the plays he’s made this season.

The reigning NFL rushing leader treated the Detroit defender like just tried to go shopping with Henry’s credit cards.

The Titans are battling to try to keep sole possession of the AFC South lead and they desperately need to continue winning because the Colts are right on their tail.

Henry seems to have taken on the challenge himself by making plays like these.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is making a strong case for NFL MVP this season. He leads the league in rushing yards and was tied for the league lead in touchdowns coming into today’s action. This season he became the league NFL’s all-time leader in games with 200 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns.