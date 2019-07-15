There was a time when Devin Hester fielding a punt or kick with space to run into was the most thrilling sight in football. If you disagree with that statement not only are you an enemy of mine, you also do not have my permission to enjoy these clips of Hester’s son, Dray, snapping ankles at a football camp:



It’s fun to imagine that none of the other kids at the camp were ever allowed to touch the ball, and that the whole thing just consisted of Small Hester putting them on the ground for several hours.

h/t Jordan