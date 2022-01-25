Ever since former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant left the team, he’s been a harsh critic of the onfield product produced by Jerry Jones’ organization. Bryant is seen posting on Twitter often and many times directing his critiques the way of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Bryant and Prescott’s lack of chemistry while playing together is well documented, and due to that, it sometimes feels like Dez has an ax to grind with the QB of America’s Team. After Dallas’ most recent postseason failure, Bryant was at it again, but Dak’s brother Tad jumped in on his brother’s behalf this time.



I’m sure Tad and Dak have had many conversations about Bryant’s social media slander and obviously don’t agree with his assessment. In Bryant’s opinion, he’s giving his observation of the situation in Big D, having once played in the same uniform alongside Dak. It may come off as overkill to the outside world, all this supposed “advice” Dez is attempting to give Prescott on a public platform like Twitter. It feels like a personal attack to many Cowboys fans, especially when he compares Dak to past Cowboys QBs.

Dragging Tony Romo into the conversation probably wasn’t Bryant’s strongest argument, but he was the QB Dez had his most success with, so I get that. Troy Aikman would have been a better example to use if you want to talk about receiving advice from a truly successful former Cowboys signal-caller. Aikman would be the man for Dak to speak with. Troy was one of the most accurate QBs of his era and led Dallas to three Super Bowl victories in four years. That’s the Cowboys QB for Dak to study and try to model his game after.

What needs to happen is Dez and Dak getting together over the phone on Zoom or wherever and hashing out these differences. Social media is fine, and everybody shares their opinions now, no matter how misguided they are many times. From the outside, it feels like Bryant is still hurt about his release from the team before the 2018 season. I can see how that might sting a lot with Bryant having grown up in the state of Texas. It’s time to push all that to the side and let it all go. They played together and it didn’t work out as they’d hoped, but it’s time to move on and forget about the social media beef.