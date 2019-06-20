Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty)

This afternoon, ESPN basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale praised the New Orleans Pelicans for flipping the fourth pick in the NBA Draft for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. The alleged trade also somehow involved the Atlanta Hawks, who have the 10th pick.



Advertisement

It’s tough to parse Dickie V’s tweet, but it seems the trade involves the Pelicans flipping the fourth pick for the eighth and 10th picks, then ... packaging the eighth for Turner? Would the Pacers really trade their 23-year-old franchise center who just signed a team-friendly extension and led the NBA with 2.7 blocks last season for the eighth pick in a weak draft? Seems unlikely. Equally as unlikely is Dick getting this scoop and packaging it in such a way.

Shortly after posting the first tweet, he argued the merits of the trade with Dan Dakich, who was quite skeptical it had even happened.

Advertisement

One hour later, he was told by a “source” that the trade was not happening.

Advertisement

Here’s who his source might’ve been: This Bill Simmons tweet proposing the exact same trade he praised.

Advertisement

Turnover baby, indeed. The good news is Dick’s moved on already.