Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi each scored in Barcelona’s 2-0 win over Atlético Madrid on Saturday to all but mathematically seal the league title, but no one player did more to ensure Barça’s victory than Atleti’s Diego Costa, who got red carded early on in the match for literally talking shit about the referee’s mom.

You can watch a clip of the interaction between Costa and the head ref below, though the video doesn’t help much:

It wasn’t until after the match, when the Spanish media got ahold of the referee’s postgame report, that it became clear what exactly Costa had done to earn his red card. As Spanish paper AS reports, it was nothing pretty:

“In minute 28 the player (19) Da Silva Costa, Diego, was sent off for the following reason: He came at me with a loud voice, saying: ‘me cago en tu puta madre! me cago en tu puta madre!’ That phrase literally translates into: ‘I shit on your fucking mother.’” Not the wisest thing to say to the man with the cards.

Talking his way into a needless sending off during the biggest game of the season (Atlético, second to Barça in the table, absolutely had to win that match if they were to have any realistic shot of winning the title) surely did Costa’s prospects of sticking around at the club next season no favors. But if this whole soccer thing doesn’t work out, he’s probably done enough to get a job writing jokes for Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

