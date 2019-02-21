Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Atletico Madrid put together an impressive 2-0 victory over Juventus in the Champions League yesterday, and manager Diego Simeone was caught, uh, expressing himself after José María Giménez put his team up 1-0 in the 78th minute. As you can see in the GIF above, Simeone appeared to turn towards the crowd and grab his junk in celebration.



Simeone was asked about the celebration after the game, and this is where you’d normally expect a manager to brush the moment off as no big deal, or to even deny that there was any vulgarity behind it in the first place. Not Simeone, though. He wanted everyone to know that he was showcasing his big ol’ nuts (from ESPN):

After Jose Gimenez’s opener in the 78th minute, Simeone celebrated by turning to the Wanda Metropolitano crowd and putting his hands to his genitals — a gesture he had done as a player. “It means we have balls, a lot of balls,” he said unapologetically. “To put in Costa and Koke after so long out, you must have balls and I have them. I wanted to show our fans what I was feeling. I did it [when I was a player] in a Lazio vs. Bologna game.”

Clearly the nut-grab move has a lot of sentimental value for Simeone, as he even remembers doing it back when he was a player. So congrats to him for creating yet another treasured memory yesterday.