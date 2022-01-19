It’s the 20th anniversary of the Tuck Rule Game, or the Snow Game, depending on whether or not you’re from New England. That was the night in Foxboro that the Patriots got the benefit of a controversial call on what appeared to be a Tom Brady fumble, tied and won the game on Adam Vinatieri field goals, and launched a dynasty that lasted nearly two decades.
As we continue to marvel at Brady’s career and a legacy that he continues to build, there’s already a good amount of trivia that stems from his near-omnipresence in the Big Game. So, as we begin Super Bowl Trivia, we start with a package of questions stemming from Brady’s performances.