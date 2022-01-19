Answer

It’s easy to forget how shaky the foundation of the GOAT career was. Not only did it depend on a unique rule interpretation in a snowy divisional playoff game, and a short field to set up Vinatieri for the winning field goal in that first Super Bowl, even getting there required a full team effort — including from the man Brady replaced at quarterback, Drew Bledsoe.

Brady was 12-of-18 passing for 115 yards in the AFC title game, and had to leave with an ankle injury. Bledsoe wasn’t great in his first action since getting blown up by Mo Lewis of the Jets in September, but he did throw the game’s only touchdown pass, an 11-yarder to David Patten, 58 seconds before halftime, that made it 14-3.

The Patriots’ other touchdowns in their 24-17 win in Pittsburgh? A 55-yard punt return by Troy Brown and a 49-yard blocked field goal return by Antwan Harris. And don’t forget that Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart threw three interceptions and lost a fumble on a day when Slash went 24-for-42 throwing the ball.