Answer

New Orleans

While Miami has hosted the Super Bowl 11 times, the most of any site, only four of those games were decided by at least two touchdowns: Super Bowls II, XXIX, XXXIII, and XLIV.

When the NFL takes its title game to the Big Easy, it’s usually an easy win. Of the 10 games played on the bayou, seven have wound up being less than competitive, including the Super Bowl’s biggest blowout, 49ers 55, Broncos 10 in XXIV.

The first three New Orleans Super Bowls were played at Tulane Stadium, with Kansas City winning Super Bowl IV by 16 points over Minnesota, followed two years later by a 24-3 win for Dallas over Miami. After a “close” 16-6 win for the Steelers over the Vikings in Super Bowl IX, it was on to the Superdome.

Under the roof, there were identical 27-10 scores in Super Bowl XII (Cowboys-Broncos) and XV (Raiders Eagles), before things got really out of hand with Super Bowls XX (Bears 46, Patriots 10) and XXIV.

The last blowout Super Bowl in New Orleans was Packers 35, Patriots 21 in XXXI, with things turning around for Patriots 20, Rams 17 in Super Bowl XXXVI and Ravens 34, 49ers 31 in XLVII.

The next Super Bowl scheduled for New Orleans is LIX, in February 2025.