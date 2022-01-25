Last year’s Super Bowl, a 31-9 win for the Buccaneers over Kansas City, was the first time in five years that the Big Game was decided by two or more touchdowns. It was easy to forget a lot of what happened as soon as the game ended, but if you’re a trivia buff, you know that every moment in a Super Bowl goes down in history just the same, whether or not the score is close.
Today’s edition of Super Bowl trivia is specifically about the games that got out of hand. Hopefully your luck is better than Patrick Mahomes and Co.’s a year ago… or any of the other 24 teams that have gotten blown out in the Super Bowl, which we’re defining as two touchdowns or more for the final margin.