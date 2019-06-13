Photo: Michael Buckner (Getty)

Eric Weinberger, who last year had to leave his job as president of The Ringer because he was accused of multiple instances of egregious sexual misconduct while he was an executive at NFL Network, is looking to get back into media. Through a press release he announced today that he has formed an aptly named production company: EW Productions.

Though Weinberger has never commented publicly on, explained, or apologized for his alleged behavior, which, according to a lawsuit filed by former NFL Network makeup artist Jami Cantor, included pressing his crotch into her and telling her to “touch it,” sending her inappropriate photos, and telling her that she was “put on earth to pleasure him,” he would like everyone to know he’s back and ready once again to make money in the sports media and television business.

In an apparently self-written press release distributed today by “VC News Network,” Weinberger says, “I love working with new and legacy media companies as they find more ways to ‘eventize’ productions and monetize their content.”

He used a lot of meaningless buzzwords which will surely net him a few jobs, but he also left out some details from his work history. When Cantor filed her lawsuit in December 2017, Weinberger had already moved on to help Bill Simmons run The Ringer. He was suspended by The Ringer after Cantor’s allegations became public, and left the company three months later. This is what he was accused of doing in Cantor’s lawsuit:

Former executive producer of NFL Network, Eric Weinberger, sent Plaintiff several nude pictures of himself and sexually explicit texts, including but not limited to, “[Plaintiff] was put on earth to pleasure me,” and “watching you walk down the hall makes me crazy, your a** drives me insane.” While at work, Mr. Weinberger asked Plaintiff to meet him in the back bathroom because he needed to see her and was “super horny.” At times, when Plaintiff was working at her desk, Mr. Weinberger pressed his crotch against Plaintiff’s shoulder and ask Plaintiff to touch it. Mr. Weinberger cornered Plaintiff and grabbed her behind, touching Plaintiff’s crotch, groping her breasts, and put his hands down Plaintiff’s pants to “check if she was wearing underwear.” Mr. Weinberger also made lewd comments, including telling Plaintiff she was “making him hard,” “making him want to do all kinds of bad things,” and that someone like Plaintiff “should be getting f***ed every day.”

Cantor’s lawsuit against the NFL Network was eventually settled out of court.

Though it’s nice to know that Weinberger thinks “premium content has never been more in demand and this is a great time for me to use my experience to assist storytellers and creators,” anyone thinking about hiring him would surely want to know more about allegations that he groped his female colleague’s breasts and stuck his hands down her pants. Perhaps he’ll get around to addressing that in the next press release.

Maybe it will work out for him—he is his own boss at EW, meaning no one can fire him for being a creepy fuck—but if it doesn’t, John Skipper might be willing to take him in at DAZN, as he did with disgraced former Fox Sports executive Jamie Horowitz, who was accused of trying to kiss a woman against her will and was fired from Fox Sports amid a sexual harassment investigation. (He also has never explained, apologized for, or commented on the allegations.) After all, these sports media guys tend to stick together: