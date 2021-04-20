Do you smell what Steph Curry is cookin’? W's playoff hopes upgraded to simmering

This guy. Illustration : AP

Draymond Green may think the play-in games to the playoffs are beneath him, but Steph Curry apparently is going to drag Green and the rest of the Warriors there by their collective dick if he has to.



Curry went off for another 49 in a pretty gutsy 107-96 win in Philadelphia. As you have to note with every NBA game at the moment, someone(s) important didn’t play, and this time it was Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris of the Sixers. That shouldn’t take away from another virtuoso performance from Curry, who went 10-from-17 from three.

It was the second-straight game Curry had 10 threes or more, and the fourth in the last five games. It was the 11th-straight game he had 30 points or more, the fourth out of five, and fifth out of eight, that he had more than 40.

Curry is shooting 56 percent from the field in his last five games.

His performance has been the catalyst for the Warriors to win six of their last eight, which has them a game-and-a-half behind Memphis for the eight seed, which at least comes with the bonus of having to win one game to get into the playoffs instead of two. Which might not mean much to a team with the recent prestige as the Warriors, but whatever. Curry at the moment is some sort of oracle.

Curry iced the game with this three, and if you watch closely you can see Curry extract George Hill’s life-force through his pores right after the step-back:

Hill knew what was coming, he knew what Steph wanted to do, yet still he got sold on the drive and then quickly realized he was sold a bill of goods and will just have to watch death from above.

This is the good stuff.

Speaking of great players winning games on their own, we present Connor McDavid from last night:



That’s the Habs’ Joel Edmundson and Jeff Petry playing the roles of Rocksteady and Bebop. Edmundson, who has somehow shielded the fact that he’s been a bum-ass bum for nearly a decade from the greater hockey world, doesn’t even have that bad of a gap on McDavid. It’s not great, but would work against just about anyone else. Of course, somewhere around the blue line he realizes he’s totally fucked, and even goes to straight-up tackle McDavid and grabs nothing but a handful of himself.

The Oilers won 4-1, which essentially locks up for good the third spot for the in the North, and puts the second spot very much in play. If they keep running into d-men who provide a torero’s cape for No. 97, they’ll get it.

Also in the NHL, Patrick Marleau broke the all-time games played record last night, appearing in his 1,768th game, passing Mr. Hockey Gordie Howe. Marleau has taken a fair amount of shit in his career, from being accused of being a playoff ghost to not appearing in any games that mattered, to his ill-fated Cup chasing with the Maple Leafs and Penguins the past couple years. But to make the bell for 21 seasons worth of games (and he would have broken this record earlier if it wasn’t for two lockouts and a pandemic) is above reproach, especially in a game that exacts the toll that hockey does. It’s unlikely to be broken any time soon, if at all.



The feat was also responsible for this:

On a personal note, yesterday was the first time I watched Liverpool FC after the announcement of the Super League. While the actual activity of watching the game was much the same — the hope that the first half performance would portend to something better that’s been on offer all of 2021, the frustration growing as the second half made it clear it wouldn’t be, the knuckles into the wall at the equalizing goal given up at the final whistle — the confusion at the final whistle wasn’t. During the game, those reflexes and instincts are hard to turn off for a fan. But after...was I supposed to be upset? Does it matter that they blew a big chance to their hopes of finishing in the top four? Should I be happy that they did? Is that what they deserve? The players don’t, but there’s no other way. What’s the point of the rest of it? Aren’t they just going to kick us out of the Champions League anyway if the ESL doesn’t take off until 2022? What if it doesn’t happen at all? Missing out on the Champions League is what we deserve anyway, right?



I can’t remember another time being so lost. One of the lesser crimes, out of the sea of them, of this ESL breakaway is that the rest of this season is basically chaos for fans like me, or Chelsea supporters, or others of these teams. What are we playing for? There’s no defined context. We’re just guessing.

And without any context, it’s just stuff happening. It doesn’t mean anything. Which is hardly the point.