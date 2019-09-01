Dodgers pitcher Dustin May was able to walk off under his own power on Sunday after getting hit in the face with a line drive off the bat of Diamondbacks first baseman Jake Lamb. The comebacker, which Statcast clocked at 91.6 mph, trickled into shallow left field after making contact with May, and resulted in a two-run RBI single for Lamb. Play was stopped to attend to the downed pitcher, who made his way into the dugout after a couple minutes and was replaced by Adam Kolarek.



May, the Dodger’s second-best prospect, is just six days removed from getting his first-ever MLB hit which came against the Padres.

