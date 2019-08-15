Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Things were already going poorly for the Dodgers going into the bottom of the fifth on Thursday, as the team had only just broken up a no-hitter against the Marlins(!) and had allowed the National League bottom-feeder to build a 6-1 lead. But things soon got decidedly worse when Miami’s Lewis Brinson hit a liner to the gap in right center field.

Dodgers outfielder Kristopher Negrón tried his darnedest to cut the ball off in flight and make a spectacular diving catch. Unfortunately, instead of a highlight play, he missed quite badly and allowed two runs to score after landing directly on his face. When he finally got up, his nose began seriously leaking, forcing manager Dave Roberts was to take him out of the game and replace him with Matt Beaty.

SportsNet LA’s Alanna Rizzo tweeted out that the player had a forehead contusion as well as a nose contusion and abrasion. Though, compared to his teammates who are currently playing in a 13-7 deficit to the worst team in the conference, he might have gotten off easy.

