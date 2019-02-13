Dogs!Photo: APBarry PetcheskyToday 8:50amFiled to: dogsFiled to: dogsdogswestminster dog show2019 westminster dog showanimals543EditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaMove ad slotsGo to permalinkDogs!... Dogs?Dogs:Champion dog.Photo: APDog.Photo: APBig dog.Photo: APDogs.Photo: APAdvertisementDog.Photo: APDog.Photo: APAthletic dog.Photo: APDog.Photo: APDog.Photo: APDog.Photo: GettyAdvertisementDogs.Photo: GettyDog.Photo: GettyDog.Photo: APDog.Photo: GettyRoyal dog.Photo: GettyDog.Photo: GettyAdvertisementDog.Photo: GettyFurry toaster.Photo: GettyDog.Photo: GettyDog.Photo: GettyTina Turner?Photo: GettyDog.Photo: GettyAdvertisementDog.Photo: GettyDog.Photo: GettyDog.Photo: APDogs.Share This StoryDogsThe Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This Dog Very Casually Completing An Agility CourseI Went Backstage At The Puppy Bowl And Tried To Interview A Bunch Of PuppiesNapoleon The Racing Corgi Crushes All Challengers, Is A Very Good Boy About the authorBarry PetcheskyBarry PetcheskyDeputy editor | DeadspinEmailTwitterPosts