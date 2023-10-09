Dolphins phenom RB De'Von Achane (knee) undergoing tests

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane underwent tests on his injured knee on Monday, which was the only information head coach Mike McDaniel would disclose the day after the rookie boosted his AFC-leading rushing total to 460 yards.

Achane has five rushing touchdowns and averaged a remarkable 12.1 yards per carry in his first four NFL games (he was inactive Week 1), combining with Raheem Mostert for 12 rushing touchdowns and 774 rushing yards this season. Achane's 460 yards are second in the NFL to 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (510 yards).

Achane had 11 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the New York Giants. The TD was a 76-yard dash down the left sideline with Achane easily pulling away from defenders in pursuit. He briefly left the game but returned in the 31-16 victory.

His status for this week's game against the Carolina Panthers is up in the air, McDaniel said.

"I'm not really thinking anything too much right now. We're still investigating. To be determined," McDaniel said.

McDaniel said no official decision was made on running back Jeff Wilson, who could be activated from the injured reserve list to open his 21-day practice window.

—Field Level Media