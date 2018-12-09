Holy crap. The Miami Dolphins pulled off a successful desperation lateral play as time expired in today’s game to snatch victory from the Patriots, 34-33.

With seven seconds left from his own team’s 31-yard line, Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill found an open Kenny Stills to begin the series of last-gasp laterals. Stills found DeVante Parker, who shoveled the ball to Kenyan Drake, who dashed down the sideline and circled into an open seam that New England had given him. Drake torched the defense—which included a stumbling Rob Gronkowski as a safety—for the 69-yard walkoff score.



The Dolphins’ recent home dominance against the Patriots continues. Over the last five games in Miami, New England has gone 1-4 against its AFC East rivals.