Don’t be fooled, LaMelo is surrounded by talent in Charlotte

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets looks to shoot in front of Davis Bertans of the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on May 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. Image : Getty Images

I know the national media never talks about them, but the Charlotte Hornets have hoopers not named LaMelo Ball.



With a play-in berth, Charlotte will see postseason play for the first time in five years, and it’s no accident that the 704’s hometown squad is fighting for a playoff spot this year. Despite what social media shows you daily, Ball isn’t the only star in North Carolina. The Hornets are a versatile squad and have guys who can take over a game at any moment. In May games alone, five different players led the team in scoring.

The team, which had control of the 8th spot in the East through the final game of the regular season, is filled with guys who can put the ball in the basket. Charlotte currently has six players averaging double digits this season — seven if you count Gordon Hayward, who has missed a lot of time due to a right foot sprain.

Everyone remembers how explosive Terry Rozier was when he was with Boston during Kyrie Irving’s absence. Now, he’s giving you 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 45 percent shooting. If Devonte’ Graham gets hot he could easily go for 30 in a night, like he did against Denver on May 11. The former Kansas standout is right behind Ball in team scoring with 14.8 points a night.

Then they have two athletic bigs in PJ Washington and Miles Bridges, both of whom can play multiple positions when young coach James Borrego wants to go small. Both Washington and Bridges are giving you 12 a night, and Bridges can put you on a poster at any time.

Yes, Ball is one of the most talented young players in the league and should be NBA Rookie of the Year. But this team is far from just a one-man show.

Charlotte has the potential to win two high-pressure games and make it into the postseason and if they do accomplish that feat it likely won’t be due solely to Ball’s heroics. The other players on this team will show you exactly why Charlotte has made it this far.