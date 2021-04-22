Don’t be surprised when Devin Booker goes for 50+ tonight in the Garden

Devin Booker loves playing in the Garden. Image : Getty Images

Everyone knows that Devin Booker is a bucket.

He’s been putting defenders in peril all season as he averages 25.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Now, Booker has a chance to increase those averages tonight in a spot that’s been very favorable to him over the years. The two-time All-Star has been outstanding in Boston over his career and his numbers prove it.

Everyone remembers that time he dropped 70 points on the Celtics’ head during the regular season. And he’s scored at least 38 points in 3 of his 5 trips to Boston.

This man is averaging 36.2 points per game when he steps off the plane in Massachusetts. It’s an age-old tale that some players love playing in certain arenas more than others, and I think Booker just might have a love affair with TD Garden.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Booker went for 50 plus tonight. If I was a betting man, I may have put my money on it. But then again, I’m cheap so I’d only put down enough to buy a Happy Meal.

Booker and Chris Paul have the Suns in second place in the Western Conference right behind the Utah Jazz. Phoenix is currently 1.5 games back of Donovan Mitchell’s crew and could gain some momentum to sneak the one seed away from the Jazz to end the season. If Booker has a big game tonight, it could significantly up those chances, especially with Mitchell out with an ankle injury.

The Celtics, on the other hand, are still trying to stay afloat and desperately avoiding the new NBA play-in by falling to the 7th spot in the East. Miami is currently a half-game back of the Celtics who own the 6th spot, and if Boston drops the ball tonight, it could spell trouble for them and their playoff chances.