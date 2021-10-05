The Jacksonville Jaguars are a mess because Shad Khan is a mess. The NFL’s lone owner of color that once donated $1 million to Donald Trump and then dared to write an essay on racial and social justice, spent Tuesday morning crafting a statement about the embarrassing and comical mishaps of his 0-4 rookie head coach – Urban Meyer.



“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction,” Meyer said on Monday about the viral videos and photos of him appearing drunk at a bar entertaining younger women. “It was stupid. So I explained everything that happened. And owned it. And, you know, just stupid. I should not have myself in that kind of position.

“The coach should not be a distraction,” Meyer added.

That’s funny.

Meyer has been nothing but a distraction since he took the job, as his affinity for making bad decisions has surpassed being a trend and has become the norm. The list of the things he’s already done before this incident was already enough to get a woman or Black coach fired if they were in the same position.

From publicly admitting players’ vaccinations statuses were considered when making cuts to the final roster to hiring a racist strength coach, to the entire Tim Tebow fiasco, to getting himself and the team fined for OTA violations, to head-scratching roster moves, and pissing off his players and coaches, the countless headlines dedicated to what Meyer has done before he’s even won an NFL game are ridiculous.

The reports about players not liking Meyer’s college-like style in the pros have mutated, as it’s now being reported that things “might get ugly” as he’s lost all credibility in the locker room.

Never forget that this man once taught a course on “Leadership and Character” at Ohio State.

“We got enough evidence about who Urban Meyer is, America,” said Marcus Spears on Monday’s episode of ESPN’s NFL Live. “We have enough. If you want to research it yourself, go ahead and do it. I’ve researched it. I’ve talked to people in circles. It’s enough out there for everybody to understand why Urban Meyer shouldn’t be the head coach of anybody.

“Shad Khan, you on the clock, bro,” Spears continued. “It’s time for you to find another head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. And it needs to start, like, right now. Like today.”

When Meyer was coaching in college, he had a double-layer force field that protected him – he won and he was white. In this country, we will gladly look the other way if you win. And once you sprinkle a dash of white privilege on top, someone like Meyer becomes Teflon. However, 2021 has proven to be the year that Meyer’s coat of amour has disintegrated in front of our eyes. He’s winless, and the offensive genius that took Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, and Ohio State to new heights can’t figure out how to unleash Trevor Lawrence.

And as the lack of African-American head coaches in the NFL is a storyline that won’t go away, as white coaches with less experience and weaker resumes get hired annually – like Meyer – the fact that he’s the latest college-to-pro coach that’s failing in the NFL is a red herring.

At the end of his tenure at Ohio State, Meyer was allowed to retire, as the school didn’t have enough balls to fire him for lying about knowing that one of his trusted assistants was allegedly abusing his wife.

So, he used the excuse he always does when he doesn’t want to work at a place anymore – health reasons.

“He wants to coach. But physically he can’t coach. He can’t do this anymore,” said former Buckeye great and close friend Cris Carter said at the time on FS1.

“It’s been well documented as far as the cyst on his brain. When he gets agitated or upset. When he gets in coaching mode, it becomes very, to almost impossible for him to coach because the cyst begins to leak fluid which leads to, not a migraine headache, but a splitting headache.”

Before returning to the sidelines in Jacksonville, Meyer was an analyst for FOX Sports and was really good at it. He’d found his niche and his “health problems” didn’t seem to be an issue anymore. But eventually, his ego got the best of him and he couldn’t turn down the call from Shad Khan and the Jaguars.

Now, another call needs to be made — one in which Khan calls Meyer to let him know he’s been fired. He shouldn’t be given the satisfaction of quitting as he has in the past, making him an easier sell to go back to FOX Sports, or ESPN, or any other school that might be interested in him — stay away, USC. By firing Urban Meyer, the football world will be forced to finally see him for what he really is. A habitual liar that will tell his players “to do as I say, not as I do,” while winning a ton of games on Saturday, because he’s unfit to coach on Sundays.