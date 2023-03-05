Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Luka Dončić vs. Devin Booker might as well be on the WrestleMania 39 undercard

This ‘fight’ was a run-of-the-mill work where neither could keep a straight face

By
Criss Partee
Bad fight alert.
Photo: AP

NBA fight s are bogus.

Not that we’re condoning violence, especially in light of some of the recently alleged actions of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. But most players can’t even pretend to be mad and keep a straight face during these dustups that take 30 people to clear out for some reason. The latest impromptu WWE-style skirmish happened Sunday afternoon during the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks game when Luka Dončić and Devin Booker went nose to nose like they were on the road to Wrestlemania.

Neither Dončić nor Booker could even keep a straight face while they tried to go toe to toe before being pulled apart by teammates. No one even looks angry, so it’s hard to call these fights. This is what every NBA encounter looks like when guys get in each other’s faces only to be moved by a wave of players, assistant coaches, trainers, and referees.

The next time two players decide they want to get “jiggy” and act like they’re about to fight, no one should step in, and let’s see what happens. Unless it’s Draymond Green, we never know what he might do, but beyond that, just let them go and see how long they stand there gazing deeply into each other’s eyes before deciding they look silly.

Players don’t want to fight, and they shouldn’t. It’s an emotional game, but most realize they’re making way too much money to be throwing blows. It’s not worth it. NBA players don’t need “street cred,” especially guys on the level of Luka and D-Book. The same goes for Morant and what he’s currently going through.

It’s best to walk away. Trash talk is fine, but back it up by dropping buckets, as these players do regularly. Fans who want simulated fights will watch WWE or AEW. There’s no place for that on an NBA court. It only gets cornier each time.

