Just two days removed from a 20-point loss to the Kawhi-less Toronto Raptors, the Golden State Warriors were looking for a bounce-back win against the up-and-coming Sacramento Kings. Thanks to the efforts of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson—who combined for 95 points—they were able to fend off a late-game surge from the Kings to leave Golden 1 Center with a 130-125 victory. Curry was certainly on one for his part. He put up 35 points, while shooting 11-for-23, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

He also had a beautiful crossover play against Justin Jackson late in the third quarter. That play in particular excited Kings color commentator Doug Christie, who couldn’t help but make some horny sounds at the sight of the move and say “that’s exactly what that raise-up will do.”

Christie’s horniness for basketball and other things has been well-documented over the years, especially since his retirement. He told the Ricky Smiley morning show in 2012 that he and his wife were making an adult film, he’s starred in a horny rom-com about his marriage and he was quite horny for a De’Aaron Fox dunk earlier this calendar year.



Basketball is a beautiful, sexy sport.