Draymond Green and Tony Allen argue over title of NBA's best defender

Draymond Green is the greatest NBA defensive player ever, according to Draymond Green.

He at least said as much on the Dubs Talk Podcast on NBC Sports Bay Area today.

“I think I’m the best defender to ever play this game,” Green said on Tuesday. “One hundred percent. That’s my opinion.”

Ayo, you hear that? That’s Tony Allen’s music!

Allen stormed onto Twitter like Stone Cold Steve Austin invading a Vince McMahon promo and said Green’s comments were BIG cap.

“In the words of Jay Z: ‘We don’t believe you, you need more people,” he insisted.

Then Green replied, minimizing Allen because of his lack of three-point shooting, which the Golden State Warriors used to effectively end his career during the 2015 playoffs. That argument has nothing to do with who is better on defense than the other, but, sure. We’re rolling.

Allen has yet to reply, but you know he will.