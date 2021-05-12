Draymond Green says Warriors are not We Believe 2.0 because they have ‘F**king Steph Curry’ on their team

Draymond Green (l.) and Stephen F. Curry Photo : Getty Images

Steph Fucking Curry, that is.



The Golden State Warriors, like few other teams in the NBA, are peaking right before playoff time, highlighted by their stellar showing just last night. The Warriors upended the second-seeded and healthy Phoenix Suns, 122-116, behind 38 points on 17-of-24 shooting from Andrew Wiggins and despite Steph F. Curry shooting just 7-of-22, finishing with 21 points and six assists.

Following the victory — in which Draymond Green added 11 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, and four steals — the three-team NBA Champion was asked about this Warriors team comparison to the famous 2007 ‘We Believe’ team who took out the top-seeded 67-win Dallas Mavericks in round one of the playoffs that year.

“I love the We Believe team,” Green insisted, then mentioning players by name. “But they had their thing, and we’ve got ours. The We Believe days are over. I won three championships; I’m not part of no We Believe team.”

Green insisted that he doesn’t mean it as disrespectful and later added, “We’re not no We Believe 2.0. We’ve got fucking Steph Curry on our team.”

Following their win over the Suns, the Warriors are 37-33 and eighth in the Western Conference standings, still just 0.5 games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies. They’re also 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers but lost 2-of-3 against the purple-and-gold and cannot mathematically pass them with two games remaining. Ahead of the Play-In, where they’ll likely take on either the Lakers or Portland Trail Blazers, the Warriors have won four straight, 6-of-7, and 13-of-18 up to now. Their two games remaining are against the New Orleans Pelicans Friday and Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, and both are at home.

And, again, they’re led by Steph Fucking Curry. Believe that.