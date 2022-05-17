Ever since the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson, they feel like a team that’s lacked direction, especially in the quarterback department. Although the Seahawks seem hell-bent on rocking with Drew Lock under center in 2022, NBC Sports’ Peter King says Drew Brees would be a good fit in Seattle should he actually come out of retirement.

We know that Brees probably won’t be returning as an analyst for NBC Sports in 2022. This news was reported Monday, which potentially opens the door for a return to the NFL for Brees. He commented on the news via Twitter and was noncommittal either way.

Advertisement

“Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids, or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

As for the last team, Brees played NFL football for, the New Orleans Saints have their QB situation locked in with Jameis Winston. Even with Winston coming off an ACL injury, he’s still likely to be the better option over Brees this season. Did you see Brees the last time he played football in the league? He was struggling to throw the ball downfield. Somehow, I doubt that’s changed after one year off the field at age 43.

But if King is writing or speaking aloud about Brees potentially returning and teams that might suit him, then King must be hearing something. King’s been around the league for a long time and is well connected, so I think there could be some truth to this story whether it plays out this way or another.

Advertisement

Let’s say Seattle does have interest in Brees if he returns. Then what does that say about 1) Drew Lock, the guy Carroll swears is good enough to start for him come September? 2) How would this affect Baker Mayfield and any possibility of him joining the Seahawks?

You won’t find many people who view Lock as a legit NFL starting QB. Except for Carroll, who says Lock would’ve been the first QB selected in this year’s draft. Lock had his shot in Denver, and it was squandered. If Brees were to return and join the Seahawks, it wouldn’t be for the opportunity to battle Lock for the QB1 spot. Brees was pretty bad at the end, but he’s earned the right to go into a season as the starter over Lock.

Advertisement

For the Seahawks, though, this would be a strange move. If Carroll and general manager John Schneider believe the answer is signing a 43-year-old QB returning after taking a year off, then Seattle has more problems than previously thought.

The Seahawks would be much better off going after Baker Mayfield, who they apparently don’t think is even worth a late-round draft pick. But if you’re interested in bringing in Brees, why not trade a fifth-round pick for Baker? If Mayfield is healthy, at this point, he’s got to be a better option than Brees. And were this to happen, it wouldn’t reflect well on Mayfield either, having a once retired QB in his 40s picked over him.

Advertisement

Whether it’s true or not, the comments out of Cleveland about the Browns wanting an “adult” at QB certainly seem to be resonating around the league. Mayfield is still a Brown, and we know he won’t be playing there in 2022. We’re two weeks removed from the NFL draft, and Baker still doesn’t know where he’ll be playing this fall.

I would be surprised to see Brees back on an NFL field in pads this fall after the way things ended in New Orleans. His arm looked completely done and he was throwing the ball with very little velocity, consistently struggling to make deep, accurate passes. But should he return, Seattle taking a shot at Brees wouldn’t be entirely out of left field. Hell, Carroll’s been trying to sell the world on Lock being the guy in Seattle for two months now.

Advertisement

Between the two at this stage, it’s really a coin flip between Brees and Lock and who would be worse in Seattle. The best option for the Seahawks is Baker, but that doesn’t seem likely right now. Although I see him as an average QB, a healthy Mayfield should have the edge over Lock and Brees.