Driver Honors Confederacy by Retiring with Same Number of Wins

Imagine being a 50-year-old loser quitting a job you’re terrible at, over a flag you supposedly don’t care about, while acting like a 5-year-old.
Ray Ciccarelli, an owner and truck series driver, said on Instagram that he was ending his racing career after NASCAR announced on Wednesday that it would prohibit the display of the Confederate flag.
“Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after the 2020 season is over. I don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly whatever flag they love,” he wrote in a typo-laden tweet.
“I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is f–king one group to cater to another.”
Sure seems like you care, pal! Ciccarelli, like the Confederacy, never came close to winning. He has a 10th-place finish in 18 career races. He also has a series of Instagram posts claiming that white privilege doesn’t exist.
Ditch your old bath sheets and save $40 on Upstate Towels at Huckberry
Upstate Towel Bundle
Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only full-time black driver, said earlier this week that he wanted the traitor flag removed from races.
In 2015, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. called the flag “offensive to an entire race.”
“It really does nothing for anybody to be there flying. It belongs in the history books, that’s about it,” Earnhardt said.
Ryan McGee, who covers NASCAR for ESPN and is a direct descendent of slave owners, delivered a blistering attack on the “Hate Not Heritage” crowd:
“My forefathers lost that war. I’m glad they lost it. They were on the wrong side of history. They’ve all been dead for more than a century and yet I’ve found myself still working to correct their wrongs. My brother has stood in the same field where the slaves once worked for my family. The man with the deed on the house, holding hands and weeping with the descendants of the people of whom my family once held the deed.
“So, yeah, spare me the arguments about what that flag really means. I know exactly what it means. It means pain. It means anguish. It means embarrassment. It means the most shameful blight on the pages of the history of the United States, and that’s no small achievement.”