Driver Honors Confederacy by Retiring with Same Number of Wins

Ray Ciccarelli, a 10th-place thumb who identifies strongly with losers, says he will leave NASCAR at the end of the season. Image: Getty

Imagine being a 50-year-old loser quitting a job you’re terrible at, over a flag you supposedly don’t care about, while acting like a 5-year-old.



Ray Ciccarelli, an owner and truck series driver, said on Instagram that he was ending his racing career after NASCAR announced on Wednesday that it would prohibit the display of the Confederate flag.



“Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after the 2020 season is over. I don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly whatever flag they love,” he wrote in a typo-laden tweet.



“I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is f–king one group to cater to another.”



Sure seems like you care, pal! Ciccarelli, like the Confederacy, never came close to winning. He has a 10th-place finish in 18 career races. He also has a series of Instagram posts claiming that white privilege doesn’t exist.



Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only full-time black driver, said earlier this week that he wanted the traitor flag removed from races.



In 2015, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. called the flag “offensive to an entire race.”



“It really does nothing for anybody to be there flying. It belongs in the history books, that’s about it,” Earnhardt said.



Ryan McGee, who covers NASCAR for ESPN and is a direct descendent of slave owners, delivered a blistering attack on the “Hate Not Heritage” crowd:

