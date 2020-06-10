Racists Take Huge 'L' as NASCAR Bans Loser Flag

NASCAR banned the display of the Confederate flag Wednesday, only 165 years late. Image: Getty

Take that, you fucking traitorous loser lovers.

In a stunning move that’s sure to anger many among its predominantly white, Southern-based fans, NASCAR announced that it was banning the display of the Confederate flag, which is ubiquitous at races.



“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” the statement said. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

The statement came two days after NASCAR’s only black full-time driver, Bubba Wallace, said he “hoped to get rid of the Confederate flag.” NASCAR did not release details on how they would enforce the ban.



NASCAR owns 12 tracks on the circuit and will need to work with the other 11 to institute this new policy.



“We’re working with the broader NASCAR industry to develop protocols around enforcement,” a NASCAR spokesman told Deadspin.



The Confederate flag, originally flown by the piece of shit losers who rebelled against the United States and got their asses kicked while fighting for the right to continue to enslave blacks, has been used to instill fear in black people for decades, often as a symbol of counter-protest at civil rights marches and in times of racial unrest, and in the hands of the Ku Klux Klan.



Worldwide protests since the death of George Floyd have led to many demonstrators removing monuments to slavery and racial injustice. Confederate monuments in at least seven states have been brought down, all of them funded and built by the Daughters of the Confederacy, who strove for decades (largely succeeding) in presenting a revisionist history of the slave era and the Civil War.



Elsewhere, a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was tossed into the river in Bristol, England; a statue of genocidal maniac Christopher Columbus received a similar watery fate while another was beheaded; a statue of police brutality pioneer and Mayor Frank Rizzo was removed in Philadelphia.

For his part, Divider in Chief Donald Trump ruled out renaming U.S. military bases dedicated to Confederates.

On Feb. 16, Trump appeared as grand marshal at Daytona 500.