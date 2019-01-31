Screenshot: Instagram (Duprade)

At some point in the Miami Heat’s embarrassing 16-point home defeat to the Bulls last night, cops were called to the top of the lower bowl to deal with an apparently belligerent fan. The fan, 23-year-old Adrain Mato, was apparently arguing with some Bulls fans when the police came and told him to cool it with the yelling. They say they also told him that he would need to calm down or be kicked out. When they attempted to remove him from his seat, the whole thing went sideways.



Video from a nearby fan shows Mato and two officers tumbling down three or four rows of seats before continuing to scuffle.

According to an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald, Mato elbowed an officer in the stomach while rolling, then assumed a “fighting stance” once everyone stopped falling. He is also accused of taking a swing at an officer before he was arrested. Miami-Dade county inmate records show Mato was booked just after midnight on charges of battery on a police officer, violently resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and disorderly intoxication. He was held last night on $5,250 bail.

Through a translator, Mato apparently told a judge at a court hearing this morning that he was on vacation in Miami, and that he planned to return home (it’s not specified where) on Sunday.