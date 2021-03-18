Duke? UNC? UConn? Ranking the best NCAA national champs over the past 20 years

Image : AP

Selection Sunday will be the first time we’ve been able to fill out a bracket in two years. A lot has changed since then, especially in college basketball, as it’s been as upside down as the rest of the world is. Juniors and seniors are the biggest draws this season, as only a few freshmen like Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs have been able to lead their programs to true prominence.

But before the real games get started and we take part in the first NCAA Tournament that will be played during a global pandemic, let’s take a moment to reflect on the teams from the past. We ranked the last 20 champions that have cut down the nets and had “One Shining Moment.”