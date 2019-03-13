Tirreno-Adriatico, one of the better stage races of the early cycling season, kicked off today with its traditional seaside team time trial. Racing road bikes in the first half of March in Italy is not without its hazards, and while wet roads made for a rather slippery course, the most dangerous impediments in front of riders were errant pedestrians.



This dude here just sort of waltzed in front of the Bora-Hansgrohe team 3.5 kilometers into their race and caused a high-speed crash. Rafal Majka and Oscar Gatto hit the deck super hard, and the pedestrian got absolutely flattened.

Advertisement

Both men finished the stage, though the team announced that they’ll both need to be evaluated before tomorrow’s stage. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and his condition is reportedly not serious.

The team that won the stage almost suffered a similar fate when a lady and her small white dog nearly walked right into them as they rounded a corner. Maybe you should steer well clear of the path of riders going 36 miles per hour?