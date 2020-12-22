Dwayne Haskins caught maskless at strip club, future deservedly in jeopardy

No, things are not looking up, Dwayne. Image : Getty Images



So apparently, Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins likes strippers more than his career. After losing to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Haskins decided to party it up — maskless — with some ladies at a local jiggle joint .

ESPN’s John Keim reported this morning that The Washington Football Team “is aware of the social media posts with Dwayne Haskins at a strip club, allegedly after Sunday’s game. They’ve been in contact with the league; Washington is handling internally. Do believe Rivera is trying to keep the focus on Carolina.” (Washington faces the Panthers later this week.)

Haskins, who has been on thin ice all season, continues to make boneheaded mistakes. On October 23, he was fined for violating COVID-19 protocols by making a reservation at the team hotel for a family friend.

You would think that a player trying to get in the good graces of an organization that invested a first round pick in him would try making some better decisions, both on the field and off. After being named the starting quarterback coming out of training camp, Haskins started the first four games of the season with lackluster results, going 1-3. After the first four games, he was benched for Kyle Allen — unfairly by many measures — and ended up sliding all the way to third on the depth chart behind Alex Smith. Due to injuries to both Allen and Smith, Haskins got his first start since Week 4 on Sunday, going 38/55 for 295 yards passing with a TD and 2 picks … and then immediately fucked up any good that might have come from that.

Haskins took to Twitter this morning to “apologize.”

You’re right, Dwayne, it absolutely was irresponsible and immature to party with strippers, maskless, during a pandemic. Ever since entering the league, it has been a constant stream of thoughtless ineptitude, and quite frankly, his actions are endangering the welfare of his teammates, coaches, staff, and their families. Not only that, but his team is battling injuries at the quarterback position and is in the thick of a division race, clinging to a one-game lead over both the Giants and the Cowboys, with only two games to go. He’s the only healthy quarterback they have, and they have no margin to take the foot off the gas at this point.

Selfish, wreckless, boneheaded behavior from a kid that doesn’t have the mental fortitude to be a franchise quarterback. Cut bait and move on, Washington.