Dwight Howard comes up on the short end of a call, literally

Dwight Howard Photo : AP

Tangling in the paint in the second quarter in Detroit, Dwight Howard was called for a foul for getting his arm up in Isaiah Stewart’s face as he tried to box out while Tyrese Maxey got a shot off in the lane.



Howard was stunned, and with good reason. Stewart had been grabbing Howard’s leg, and there was incontrovertible proof in the form of a chunk of mesh missing from Howard’s red 76ers shorts.

For his trouble of pointing this out to referee Bill Kennedy, who this time last week was announcing a foul on the “New Jersey” Nets, and then dropping the ball in disgust, another official hit the 16-year veteran with a technical foul.

Ball don’t lie, though. Svi Mykhailiuk clanged the technical free throw.

Kyrie Irving and Bam Adebayo spent two and a half hours playing basketball against each other, sweating all over the place and breathing in close quarters.

But after the game pleasantries are a no-no these days.

The Knicks have been looking better lately, but they’ve still got a ways to go to catch up to the best of the best.

No, not the rest of the NBA. The horse, Knicks Go.

Knicks Go, a 5-year-old Maryland-bred horse, glided to victory by 2-3/4 lengths in the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park. It was the fourth straight win for Knicks Go, who last failed to cross the line first in the 2019 Commonwealth Turf Stakes at Churchill Downs.

The previous race, and win, for Knicks Go came at Del Mar in the… wait, really? … the Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile at the Breeders’ Cup.

Each of Knicks Go’s past two wins have been over Jesus’ Team. Exactly what that means, basketball-wise, who knows?