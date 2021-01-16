Harden puts up triple-double in 'New Jersey' Nets debut

James Harde n scored 32 poi nts with 12 boards a nd 14 assists i n his first game for the Nets. Image : Getty Images

James Harden’s debut with the Nets was a successful one, as the new Brooklyn superstar notched a triple-double with 32 points, 14 assists, and 12 rebounds in a 122-115 win over the Orlando Magic.

Reunited with Kevin Durant after their years together with the Thunder, Harden was at ease, and so was Durant, who poured in 42 points to lead all scorers.

Maybe it was fitting that in Durant and Harden’s reunion game, they were wearing the Nets’ blue throwbacks, reminiscent of the road jerseys the duo wore with Oklahoma City.

Advertisement

And late in the game, referee Bill Kennedy also threw it back, sustaining a video challenge by the Magic and calling a foul on…

New Jersey?

Much as we all love Kenny Anderson, Derrick Coleman, and the late Drazen Petrovic, that’s not the Nets’ big three anymore, and the Nets now play east of Manhattan, not west.

Advertisement

Kennedy quickly realized his error and had a good chuckle about it. The Nets, still without Kyrie Irving due to health and safety protocols following his personal leave of absence, have won a season-high three straight games. Their next game is a doozy, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visit Brooklyn on Monday to face Durant, Harden, and company.