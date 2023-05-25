Apparently, former NBA star Dwight Howard has decided to troll his way back into the association, and now he’s going at the biggest dog in the yard. While he’s no longer the player he once was, LeBron James is still a major figure with tons of pull around the league. It might not be the wisest move for Howard to go at James, a former teammate with the 2020 Orlando bubble championship Lakers.



It’s still somewhat unbelievable that Howard had to go all the way to Taiwan to continue his professional hoops career. There’s no reason he can’t come off an NBA bench and contribute 15 minutes a game. Now Howard is totally leaning into it, and James isn’t the only current NBA star whose team flamed out in the postseason that he’s recruiting. In another Twitter post, Superman names Jordan Poole, Julius Randle, Ben Simmons, Klay Thompson, DeAndre Ayton, CP3, KD, and James Harden as guys he’s inviting to play in Taiwan. Someone in the background also yelled out Draymond [Green] as Howard reeled off All-Star names.



It’ll never happen, but having all these NBA names play even a game in the T1 League in Taiwan would be quite the scene. Indeed, T1 would welcome that level of publicity for its platform. While Howard seems to be enjoying his time in the T1 League, he’d love to end his career with one last run in the association. But trolling LeBron probably isn’t how he will accomplish that goal.

Howard is still good enough to play in the NBA. If DeAndre Jordan keeps popping up on rosters year after year, then Howard should be able to do the same but actually contribute. That’s the “business” side of the NBA coin. There’s still a perception of Howard that he’s never been able to shake, no matter how well he’s played. So, if Howard genuinely aspires to return to the association, he might want to cool it with all the social media posts roasting current talent, especially The King.