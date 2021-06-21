Eli Manning getting his flowers from Giants, along with a new job

Eli Manning is once again a member of the Giants. Photo : Getty Images

Eli Manning is coming back to the Giants.

Before you lose your mind, it’s not as a quarterback. Obviously, Daniel Jones is filling in perfectly fine as the mediocre quarterback the New York Giants have been used to for almost two decades.

Manning will be coming back to the Giants organization as a member of the business side of the franchise. His responsibilities will include business operations and fan engagement initiatives.

The announcement of Manning’s return also comes with the reveal of his induction date into the team’s Ring of Honor. The Giants’ legend and likely future Hall of Famer will be inducted on September 26, when Big Blue hosts the Falcons.

It’s good to see Manning getting back involved in the game. He’s one of the game’s most polarizing figures because of both his excellence and his screw-ups. Manning was one of the best quarterbacks to play in the league when the pressure was at its highest. He made legendary plays that will live on in football lore forever.

https://youtu.be/_vKDygyOxH0

He’s also one of the most mediocre regular-season quarterbacks we’ve ever seen. He was literally .500 as a starter in New York — 117 wins, 117 losses — and threw 244 interceptions over his career. He barely completed 60 percent of his passes and led the league in interceptions three times.

What will help Manning’s eventual Hall of Fame argument is the precedent that other quarterbacks who have entered the Hall have set. You can’t have Joe Namath sitting in there on one signature moment in his career and eliminate Manning, who has two wins against the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. That just won’t fly.

Manning deserves his moment in the sun with the organization, and it’ll be nice for Giants fans to have him still roaming around the organization.