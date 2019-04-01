Photo: Catherine Ivill (Getty)

Everton and England keeper Jordan Pickford, who is nearly a year removed from becoming a certified World Cup hero, returned to his home city of Sunderland, England over the weekend for a night out. Perhaps he was hoping to celebrate Everton’s 2-0 victory over West Ham with some of the local lads, but instead he got rudely shit-talked and then involved in a street brawl.



First Pickford had to deal with some guy making fun of his short arms:

Then he ended up tussling with some guys in the street, which may or may not be related to the heckling he received in the first video:

Pickford was born in Sunderland and came up through the Black Cats’ youth academy, so he was probably hoping for a slightly warmer welcome from the people he grew up with. Let it be known that the lads of Sunderland are fickle lads indeed.