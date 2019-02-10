Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
Enormous Dog Rescued After Hiking Too Much

Patrick Redford
Image: SLCOSAR

This is Floyd. He weighs 190 pounds. He is safe now.

Thank the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team for Floyd’s good health. According to SLCOSAR’s shockingly well-maintained Facebook page, rescuers were called Sunday night when hikers reported seeing a man and his gigantic dog unable to move on the trail near Grandeur Peak. They hiked about two miles in, bundled Floyd up onto a litter, and hiked the big dude out of there to safety. “Floyd was a good boy and was happy to be assisted,” they wrote. (Click right a few times on the Instagram post to watch a video of the rescue.)

The mountains of Utah are a harsh place, especially for a king this size. May he live forever, become even larger, and safely summit every peak in the Wasatch.

h/t to Tom Ley’s cool aunt

