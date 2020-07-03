Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Global Pandemic

Entire Team Now Quarantined in Disney’s Stupid ‘Athlete Bubble’ as More Test Positive

thomaslaforgia
Thomas Laforgia
Rodents can transmit at least 35 different diseases to humans, according to the CDC.
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

They’re spending Independence Day in lockdown.

Every member of Columbus Crew SC has been quarantined within Disney World’s “bubble zone” hotel after two players tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced Thursday. The announcement follows news of six FC Dallas players testing positive two days earlier at the same central Florida resort complex.

The Fourth of July is tomorrow.

You know what these guys deserve? All of them? A tranquil backyard barbecue. That’s not in the cards, though, because they’re on lockdown, separated from their families in a gaudy hotel, sweating it out in a situation that was completely unnecessary to begin with. And for what? An exhibition tournament.

It’s indecent, Don Garber! MLS players, coaches, and staffers should be drinking, barbecuing, and detonating small explosives. It’s been a hell of a year, and they deserve that much, right? Instead you have locked your employees together, in arbitrarily close quarters, with a contagious disease set upon them.

I hope someone kicks over your grill.

The inaugural MLS Is Back tournament is still on track to start soon. League officials are unwilling to call off the exhibition, and remain vague about contingency plans in the event of widespread infection — a worst-case scenario that appears more likely each day.

Tremendous sympathies this Independence Day weekend to all members of the MLS organization currently locked down in Disney Bubble Quarantine. You deserve better.

Thomas Laforgia

