Photo: Jason E. Miczek (AP)

Panthers safety Eric Reid is playing in his first game of the season after being signed by Carolina on Sept. 27. Before the game started, Reid dropped to one knee during the customary playing of the national anthem, a symbol of protest against racial inequality in America.



Reid had previously joined former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in his pregame protests against police brutality and systemic racism, and filed a collusion grievance against the league after he went unsigned this offseason. Reid’s collusion case is still going forward, as is his protest.