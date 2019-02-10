Errol Spence Jr. Expected To Live After Being Ejected From Rolling Ferrari

Undefeated welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. was seriously injured early this morning in a single-car crash in downtown Dallas. Police say Spence, 29, was driving his Ferrari near I-30 around 3 a.m. when he sped over the center median and flipped his car multiple times. He was ejected from the vehicle, as cops say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Pictures from the scene show a seriously mangled car.

Advertisement

Spence was rushed to a nearby hospital’s intensive care unit with what are only being called “serious” injuries. A spokesperson told ESPN that Spence is expected to survive:

“Errol was in an accident, and his parents are with him at the hospital. The doctors are monitoring his condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening. We will have further updates as the doctors update his condition. We’re all wishing the best for Errol.”

Spence holds an undefeated professional record and is considered the greatest active welterweight in boxing. He won the WBC title in a late September split decision victory over Shawn Porter, who offered his best wishes to Spence this morning.