ESPN NBA analyst Tim Legler had a bit of trouble delivering his takes about the remaining playoff series when he joined Stephen A. Smith’s show this afternoon. Legler was in the middle of praising Khris Middleton when Smith cut him off to tell him he couldn’t hear him. Unbeknownst to Legler, viewers could still hear him as he berated someone who was helping him with the call, beginning with, “I’m so fucking sick of this shit.”



Middleton not only broke the Celtics, but also whatever arcane phone system Legler was using. He can really do it all.



[ESPNews]

h/t Greg