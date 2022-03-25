JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jackson Mahomes was a collab no one wanted but was seemingly forced upon us when Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans braced themselves for the inevitable onslaught of TikToks featuring the pair shimmying on top of memorials and/or midfield logos.



The fear of experiencing these videos driven into fans wasn’t because of Smith-Schuster. After all, Smith-Schuster had claimed he was done with pre-game dances after the Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked to him following the team’s loss to Cincinnati on December 21. It was driven by the fear that Jackson Mahomes would get Smith-Schuster back into posting those disrespectful TikToks. Jackson is known for being unpleasant when in public, but his presence on TikTok (and his brother’s fame) have given him a sense of entitlement that could turn JuJu back to the dark side.

Yet, after a week with Smith-Schuster in K.C., nothing has come from the two of them. The most we’ve gotten is Smith-Schuster dancing in his new jersey.

What is this? Where are the cringy thirst traps with Jackson? Where are the trendy dances? This isn’t what I signed up for! I demand to see the material that I thought would happen so that I can make fun of it on the internet! Well, according to Smith-Schuster himself, we won’t be getting any of that content anytime soon.

During an Instagram live with NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti, when asked whether or not he’d be making TikToks with Jackson Mahomes this year, Smith-Schuster said, “Nah. That is not happening.”

The world collectively rejoiced at hearing this.

JuJu continued, “Do I see myself doing that here? I’m here to work...I came here to win.”

That’s exactly what Smith-Schuster is going to need to do if he wants to bounce back after an injury-marred 2021 campaign. Ever since Smith-Schuster took over the No. 1 receiver role in Pittsburgh, he hasn’t lived up to his stellar 2017 and 2018 seasons. Many skeptics believe this is evidence that Smith-Schuster cannot succeed as an offense’s top option in the passing attack. Well, here’s Smith-Schuster’s chance to prove them wrong. With Tyreek Hill out of the picture, Smith-Schuster is the only proven wide receiver in that Chiefs’ locker room. While it’s likely that K.C. will address the position during the upcoming draft with either of their first-round selections, JuJu will still be the veteran presence in that wide receiver room. It’ll be up to him to fill the void that Hill left, and if he’s working out as much as he claims, then I have no doubt he’ll be able to thrive with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback.

As long as most of the dances Smith-Schuster does with a member of the Mahomes family are with Patrick after the two connect for a touchdown, I’m sure Chiefs fans will welcome him into Arrowhead with open arms.