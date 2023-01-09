Every team in the NFL playoffs, ranked

7. Los Angeles Chargers

Due to their horrible defense on the ground, the Chargers are best when they force their opponents to pass. Don’t get me wrong, their pass defense isn’t great — they have a mediocre pass rush and are just alright at creating turnovers — but compared to their run defense, it’s otherworldly. That’s why the Chargers are best when they have a lead going into the fourth quarter. The Chargers have held opponents to just a 61.4 completion percentage (seventh-best in the NFL) on the season, and any team that is forced to comeback against Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler would have an easier time convincing Cowboys’ fans that Dez didn’t catch it. You know what I’m talking about.



Fortunately for the Chargers, neither the Bills nor Chiefs have a very solid run game. The Chargers could theoretically play spoiler if given the opportunity to play either of those teams. However, the Chiefs still beat Los Angeles twice this year. Also, this team can’t overlook the Jaguars. They handed the Chargers their worst loss of the season back in Week 3, and have only gotten better since then. Travis Etienne has turned into an elite ball-carrier and Even Engram has really come into his own as a weapon in that offense. While the Chargers are the better team on paper, head coach Brandon Staley holds this team back tremendously, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s outshined and defeated in Jacksonville this weekend.

