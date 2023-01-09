Every team in the NFL playoffs, ranked

Aaron Rodgers couldn’t beat the Detroit Lions. Who’d have thought I’d be uttering that statement at the beginning of the season? And with that loss, the NFL playoffs are set. Throughout the regular season, we laughed, cried, held our heads in shock, and Tom Brady endured his first losing season as a starter ever. Some things are just incredible to witness.
We got to witness the incredible rise of Geno Smith and the remarkable fall of Russell Wilson. We saw the emergence of the greatest Mr. Irrelevant in NFL history, and were offered a reminder that no matter where Doug Pederson goes, he wins. The NFL playoffs are sure to give us many more remarkable moments. Here’s our ranking of every team still in the hunt for Super Bowl LVII.