Considering how long the Stanley Cup celebrations over the summer lasted for the Washington Capitals, it’s a feat in its own right that they’re able to play any hockey at all, let alone win a game or two. Evgeny Kuznetsov in particular has shown that he’s shaken off the championship hangover, leading the team in points and tied for the lead in goals scored. His latest score was a bit of absolute magic.



I know what some of you are thinking, “Wow, big whoop. The Capitals scored on a power play. What else is new?” But let’s take a closer look at Kuzy was able to flick the puck into the net in a way that didn’t even elicit a reaction from Toronto’s goalie.

Absolute artistry and it came shortly after assisting on Washington’s opening goal as well. Sure, the Leafs would leave with a 4-2 win after a sloppy third period ultimately cost the Caps in the end, but did anyone score a goal as good as this? And were they incredibly humble about it in an interview later?

I think not.